400 SHARES Share Tweet

Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel II. lost butterfly has been announced for a 2018 release! From the trailer at the end of the first part of the movie trilogy, fans can expect the second part within the next year. The first part of the movie trilogy, Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel 1. presage flower will premiere this November 3rd at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. Tickets for the premiere night have been sold out, but tickets for other screenings across the country are still available. Get yours here now!