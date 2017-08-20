Two New Images of Josh Brolin’s “Cable” From DEADPOOL 2 Luis Lecca August 20, 2017 New Images From “Deadpool 2” Today we have two new images of Josh Brolin’s “Cable” from Deadpool 2 via @universoxmen on twitter. They both look to be official but expect more details coming soon. Meanwhile, check out the images below! #DEADPOOL 2: New picture of Josh Brolin as #Cable!! #xmen #marvel pic.twitter.com/mHdREpNL4i — Universo X-Men (@universoxmen) August 20, 2017 #DEADPOOL 2: New picture of Josh Brolin as #Cable !!! #marvel #xmen pic.twitter.com/xaL5r4nSoa — Universo X-Men (@universoxmen) August 21, 2017