Later this month Square Enix will launch the Final Fantasy Dissidia NT Beta from August 25th until September 3rd. The 3 on 3 ultimate fighting game will give players a chance to select their favorite characters from every main stay Final Fantasy title from Final Fantasy up to Final Fantasy XV.

Before the Beta, Square Enix has also announced the release date for Final Fantasy Dissidia NT, with the game now set to release on January 30th, 2018. With new characters still being added to the game including Ramza from Final Fantasy Tactics, Ace from Final Fantasy Type-0, Jecht from Final Fantasy X and Noctis from Final Fantasy XV set to join the cast on release, we may still see a few more characters joining. Here is hoping for Sora!

Also revealed by Square Enix are two editions of the game set to be released.

Steelbook Brawler Edition – $59.99

Pre-ordering the game now and while supplies last, you will be able to get 1 of 3 different steekbook cases featuring various characters from Final Fantasy Dissidia NT. Honestly, for me, it’s a hard choice since all three look great but I am leaning a bit more towards the middle case since it features Terra and Kefka!

Ultimate Collector’s Edition ($189.99) – Exclusive from the Square Enix Online Store

For the ultimate Final Fantasy fan, Square Enix will release an “Ultimate Collector’s Edition” which includes:

Warrior of Light bust figure (8.25” tall)

Official soundtrack with 15 tracks selected from the DISSIDIA series and newly recorded music

80-page hardback artbook

Season Pass that gives access to six new playable characters and all of their content post launch

SteelBook™ case unique to the “UCE”

Collector’s Box featuring legendary FINAL FANTASY character

It’s a pretty solid Collector’s Edition especially for that Warrior of Light bust. The one thing that draws my attention away from this set is the other three steelbooks that are included in the brawler edition. While we can’t see what’s on the other side the Warrior of Light design looks cool and all but I’d easily prefer any of the other three or even all three, which I feel is something Square Enix should add to make the UCE even more desirable.