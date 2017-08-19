553 SHARES Share Tweet

While Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite is set for a release next month, we finally have a complete list of characters set to appear in the game at launch. Capcom recently uploaded a new story trailer which introduces Darkstalker’s Jedah (who was shown off back at EVO) who has his own evil intentions in mind, complete with a giant symbiote creature at his disposal. Venom has been rumored as one of the game’s post launch DLC characters, we also see a quick glimpse of Spider-Man sporting the symbiote suit. Other characters that make an appearance in the trailer are Dormammu and Firebrand who appear in the trailer for a quick second, as well as Ghost Rider.

We learned back at San Diego Comic-Con, that the remaining heroes who have decided to stand up against Sigma-Ultron, have decided to secure and free Thanos from prison. With his understanding of the Infinity Stone (or as Captain America calls it “Infinite Six”) it may be the only way to put a stop to Ultron-Sigma’s evil plans.

There are two things that really caught my attention from this trailer, the first is the fact Dr. Light is the one helping the heroes, which is interesting since the game features X and Zero (so I doubt he could have predicted this and saved the information in his capsules left behind for X) and that the Civil War reference as Iron Man and Captain America face off in their decision in Thanos.

With this we now have or roster of 30 characters for Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite.

Here is a break for each side at launch:

Capcom

• Arthur (Ghouls N’ Ghosts)

• Chris Redfield (Resident Evil)

• Chun-Li (Street Fighter)

• Dante (Devil May Cry….the good one)

• Firebrand (Ghouls N’ Ghosts)

• Frank West (Dead Rising)

• Haggar (Final Fight)

• Jedah (Darkstalkers)

• Morrigan (Darkstalkers)

• Nemesis (Resident Evil)

• Ryu (Street Fighter)

• Spencer (Bionic Commando)

• Strider (Strider)

• X (Mega Man X)

• Zero (Mega Man X)

Marvel

• Captain America

• Captain Marvel

• Dormammu

• Dr. Strange

• Gamora

• Ghost Rider

• Hawkeye

• Hulk

• Iron Man

• Nova

• Rocket Raccoon

• Spider-Man

• Thanos

• Thor

• Ultron

Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite launches on September 19th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

553 SHARES Share Tweet