GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Vol 2 Blu-ray Review

The Movie

Synopsis

Brace yourself, and prepare to experience this heart-stopping, eye-popping 4K Ultra HD presentation of the most thrilling adventure in the universe! Set to the all-new sonic backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 amps up the action beyond the outer reaches of the cosmos. Now the Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they battle all-powerful enemies and unravel the mind-blowing mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage.

Directed By: James Gunn

Written By: James Gunn, Dan Abnett, Andy Lanning, Steve Englehart, Steve Gan, Jim Starlin, Stan Lee, Larry Lieber, Jack Kirby, Bill Mantlo, Keith Giffen, Steve Gerber and Val Mayerik

Starring: Chris Pratt (Peter Quill), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Vin Diesel (Baby Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), Michael Rooker (Yondu), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Sylvester Stallone (Stakar Ogord), Kurt Russell (Ego), and more.

Genre: Action, Adventure, & Sci-Fi

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: Approx. 136 minutes

Blu-ray Details

Audio

English: Dolby Atmos

English: Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)

English: Dolby Digital Plus 7.1

Spanish: Dolby Digital Plus 7.1

French: Dolby Digital Plus 5.1

Video

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: 4K (2160p)

Aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Subtitles: English, English SDH, French, German, Japanese, Spanish, Cantonese, & Mandarin (Traditional)

Special Features

Guardians Inferno Music Video: Join David Hasselhoff and special guests for a galactic ’70s disco dance party

Hilarious Deleted Scenes

Outrageous Gag Reel

Bonus round: The Making of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2: A four-part, behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film.

Audio Commentary: By Director James Gunn

My Thoughts

I give the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 Blu-ray a B.

I never saw the first film and I was actually looking forward to seeing what all the hype was about for myself. There were many things I liked about the film. I liked how colorful every scene was. It made everything stand out and opened your eyes to a different world. I think the music didn’t fit in some places but added to the ambiance of the scenes. Sylvester Stalone, though in a small role, was still iconic and grabbed your attention. Kurt Russell playing a Villian? Yes, and he even had an awesome name, Ego. Baby Groot is just too cute for words. There were definitely funny moments throughout the film. The actors portrayed their characters perfectly. There wasn’t one character I didn’t like. If you are wondering, Stan Lee does have a cameo!

Catch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 out on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, & Digital HD Tuesday, August 22nd.

