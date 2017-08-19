402 SHARES Share Tweet

ASH VS EVIL DEAD: Season 2 Blu-ray Review

The Show

Synopsis

Season 2 roars back into action with Ash leaving Jacksonville and returning to his hometown of Elk Grove, Michigan. There, he confronts ruby. The former enemies form an alliance as Elk Grove becomes the nucleus of evil.

Created By: Ivan Raimi, Sam Raimi, & Tom Spezialy

Starring: Bruce Campbell (Ash), Ray Santiago (Pablo Simon Bolivar), Dana DeLorenzo (Kelly Maxwell), Lucy Lawless (Ruby Knowby), Ted Raimi (Chet Kaminski), Michelle Hurd (Linda B. Emery), Stephen Lovatt (Sheriff Thomas Emery), Lee Majors (Brock Williams), and more.

Genre: Action, Comedy, & Fantasy

Rating: TV-MA

Runtime: Approx. 288 minutes

Blu-ray Details

Audio

English 7.1 Dolby TrueHD

Spanish 2.0 Dolby Surround Audio

French 5.1 Dolby Digital Audio

Video

1080p High Definition

16X9 Widescreen 1.78:1 Presentation

Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, & French

Special features

Season 2 First Look

Inside the world of Ash Vs Evil Dead

Up your Ash

Women who kick Ash

Puppets are cute

Dawn of the spawn

Bringing Henrietta Back

The Delta

How to kill a Deadite Fatality Mash-up

Audio Commentaries

My Thoughts

I give the Ash Vs Evil Dead: Season 2 Blu-ray a B+.

Don’t knock it unless you’ve seen it. When I was younger the thought of comedy and horror meshed together didn’t appeal to me but I was willing to give this a chance. With one episode this series got me hooked. Ash Vs. Evil Dead: Season 2 has gore, comedy, WTF moments, and suspense all packed in one. A definite must watch for any horror fan.

I absolutely love Ash. Who wouldn’t love a man that doesn’t realize he’s a total goofball but somehow saves the day in the end? His sidekicks, Kelly and Pablo (played by Dana DeLorenzo & Ray Santiago) are a perfect match for him. Their strengths complement Ash’s weaknesses. Ruby (played by Lucy Lawless) and her Demon children add to the action and ambiance. We can’t forget Ash’s Dad (played by Lee Majors)! I think my favorite part of the entire season was the Ashy Slashy Puppet. I laughed so hard my stomach hurt.

Watch Ash and his crew save the world in Ash Vs Evil Dead: Season 2 on Blu-ray August 22nd.

402 SHARES Share Tweet