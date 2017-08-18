415 SHARES Share Tweet

Cameos have been a staple in big-budget movies, they generally feature a small role with a big name actor or celebrity. Many were unaware that Kevin Smith and Daniel Craig had small cameos in The Force Awakens. Well, the cameo train keeps chugging as John Boyega recently spilled the news on who was on set with small roles in the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Bodega was speaking with BBC Radio4 where he revealed Prince William, Prince Harry and Tom Hardy were on set for cameos. Here’s what Boyega had to say.

“I think they took that scene out”, he deadpanned. “I’ve had enough with those secrets,” he laughed. “They came on set. They were there. I’m sick of hiding it. I think it was leaked, anyway. There were images. Every time I get asked, I have to dodge it. I’m tired of dodging it. They were there. Tom Hardy was there too.”

It remains to be seen if the above-mentioned will avoid the cutting room floor and actually be in the movie. We’ll find out in December.

