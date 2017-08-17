600 SHARES Share Tweet

This weekend, get ready to watch as trainers from around the world compete to be the very best as the 2017 Pokémon World Championships heads to Anaheim, California. If you can’t make it, don’t worry as you can watch the event live.

The 2017 Pokémon World Championships will be streamed online at Pokemon.com/Live across four different channels. You will be able to easily switch back and forth between each channel so you won’t need to miss any of the exciting action from either the Pokémon Trading Card Game, Pokémon Sun and Moon video game, or Pokkén Tournament. Expert commentators will provide coverage and analysis for all the action letting you follow along better and learn some of the strategies.

It all kicks off tomorrow at 9 a.m. PT with the opening ceremonies. Here is a breakdown of the tournament times and channels:

Main Channel

Friday: 9 a.m. : Opening Ceremony

: Opening Ceremony 10 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. : Pokémon TCG Swiss Rounds

: Pokémon TCG Swiss Rounds 2–6 p.m. : Pokémon VGC Swiss Rounds Saturday: 9 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. : Pokémon TCG Swiss Rounds

: Pokémon TCG Swiss Rounds 3:30–5 p.m. : Pokkén Tournament Top 4 & Finals

: Pokkén Tournament Top 4 & Finals 5:30–10 p.m. : Pokémon VGC Top Cut Sunday: 9 a.m. : Pokémon TCG Junior Division Finals

: Pokémon TCG Junior Division Finals Immediately following: Pokémon TCG Senior Division Finals

Immediately following: Pokémon TCG Masters Division Finals

30-minute break

Immediately following: Pokémon VGC Junior Division Finals

Immediately following: Pokémon VGC Senior Division Finals

Immediately following: Pokémon VGC Masters Division Finals

Immediately following: Closing Ceremony Pokémon TCG Channel Friday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. : Pokémon TCG Swiss Rounds Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. : Pokémon TCG Swiss Rounds

: Pokémon TCG Swiss Rounds 6–10 p.m. : Pokémon TCG Top Cut Pokémon Video Game Channel



Friday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. : Pokémon VGC Swiss Rounds Saturday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. : Pokémon VGC Swiss Rounds

: Pokémon VGC Swiss Rounds 4:30–8:30 p.m. : Pokémon VGC Top Cut Pokkén Tournament Channel Friday : 10 a.m. – Noon : Pokkén Tournament Last Chance Qualifier

: Pokkén Tournament Last Chance Qualifier 1–5 p.m. : Pokkén Tournament Last Chance Qualifier (as needed) Saturday: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. : Pokkén Tournament Masters Division World Championships

