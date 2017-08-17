506 SHARES Share Tweet

Variety is reporting that Disney and Lucasfilm are in the early stages of development for a stand alone Obi-Wan Kenobi movie. No writer has been attached to the project however, director Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot) has been mentioned to direct.

Fans have been clamoring for Lucasfilm to present the further adventures of Obi-Wan Kenobi after the conclusion of the Star Wars prequels. To further fan the flame, Ewan Mcgregor has expressed great enthusiasm to return to the role made famous by Sir Alec Guinness. Disney has stated there are more Star Wars films to be made after the conclusion of the current trilogy. Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the second film in the current trilogy is set to be released in December of this year.

One can hope Obi-Wan Kenobi is the next movie coming to our galaxy.

