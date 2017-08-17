353 SHARES Share Tweet

In GNOME ALONE (In theaters October 13, 2017), a lonely tween Chloe (Becky G) and her mom move into a dilapidated house only to discover it is inhabited by six boisterous garden gnomes who guard the gateway to a dangerous alternate universe. After she unwittingly lends the source of their power to a popular mean girl (Olivia Holt) she hopes to befriend, Chloe must join forces with the gnomes and nerdy neighbor boy Liam (Josh Peck) to save the world from voracious cosmic invaders. A wildly funny and imaginative animated action adventure directed by Peter Lepeniotis (director of The Nut Job) and prolific voice actress Shelly Shenoy (“Casper’s Scare School”), Gnome Alone features the voice talents of pop star Becky G (Power Rangers, “Empire”), Josh Peck (“Drake & Josh,” Ice Age: The Meltdown), Olivia Holt (“I Didn’t Do It,” “Kickin’ It”), Tara Strong (“A Series of Unfortunate Events,” “Guardians of the Galaxy”), David Koechner (“The Office,” “Twin Peaks”), George Lopez (The Smurfs, “George Lopez”), Nash Grier (The Outfield, You Get Me), Madison De La Garza (“Bad Teacher,” “Desperate Housewives”), Jeff Dunham (The Nut Job, Smurfs: The Lost Village) and Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump (“Robot Chicken,” “House”).

Check out the teaser trailer below!

More about Gnome Alone

Rating: PG

Directed by: Peter Lepeniotis, Shelly Shenoy

Written by: Jared Micah Herman, Peter Lepeniotis, Robert Moreland, Kyle Newman, Michael Schwartz, Zina Zaflow

Produced by: Simon Crowe, Warren Franklin, Robert Moreland, Jeremy Ross, Geneva Wasserman, John H. Williams, Patrick Worlock

Cast: Becky G, George Lopez, Tara Strong, Olivia Holt, Jeff Dunham, Josh Peck, David Koechner, Nash Grier, Patrick Stump

Music by: Patrick Stump

