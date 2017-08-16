500 SHARES Share Tweet

Star Wars fans are eagerly awaiting the December release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. But what will we do until December? Is there anything to kick off the fandom frenzy which will cause us to willingly open our wallets and deplete our college savings accounts? Lucasfilm and Disney have just the answer and it’s called Force Friday. Force Friday is the day (September 1st) that all the new Star Wars merchandise hits the store shelves ready to be taken home by eager consumers. You may be asking, what do we have to look forward to on September 1st? Here’s just a little taste of what’s in store.

The anticipation has just been elevated with the release of Hasbro’s new BB-8 Mega Star Destroyer playset complete with Supreme Leader Snoke and Elite Praetorian Guard. The set looks to be a throwback to the old Kenner playsets of the late 70’s and early 80’s with missile launchers and trap doors. Take a look at the trailer below!

Also coming from Hasbro is the Poe Dameron Black Series wearable electronic helmet. I first laid eyes on this little gem at Star Wars Celebration Orlando. The price tag is reported to be $99.99 and appears to be well worth the price.

Also coming to store shelves will be Rey’s lightsaber (Hasbro Black Series) with a metal hilt, removable blade, and wall mount. You can also clip it right on our belt! This lightsaber was a D23 exclusive this summer and was in high demand on the show floor. Patience is the path to becoming Jedi… You can avoid the inflated eBay price and complete your Jedi training on September 1st.

Keep it right here Star Wars fans, we’ll keep you updated on Force Friday II as soon as more info is released!

