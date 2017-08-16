300 SHARES Share Tweet

After over 20 years, the classic romance-comedy Ranma½ is BACK! VIZ recently announced the release of remastered DVD and Blu-ray sets of the 11 episode OVA and 3 movies, set for September 19th! Bonus content for the sets includes a 32-page booklet, upcoming OVA previews, and clean opening and ending animations. Languages available are Japanese and English dub, with optional English subtitles. You won’t want to miss this!

“We are pleased to present RANMA ½ fans with this one-of-a-kind remastered collection filled with mystical transformations, martial arts mayhem and comedic hijinks,” says Charlene Ingram, VIZ Media’s Director of Animation Marketing.

