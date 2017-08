453 SHARES Share Tweet

Since the film is set to be released on November 3, 2017, you should expect the promotion for Marvel Thor: Ragnarok to step it up a notch. Today new movie stills have been released featuring God Of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), And Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo).

Not much in the form of spoilers in the images but it may be worth taking note as to how colorful the movie looks.

