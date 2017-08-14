452 SHARES Share Tweet

We are giving away advance to LEAP in Dallas, TX. If you are interested, please submit your email below and we will send you a secret link with passes while supplies last.

Screening Details:

LOCATION:

Angelika Film Center & Cafe

5321 E. Mockingbird Ln

Dallas, TX 75206

214-841-4713

DATE AND TIME:

August 19, 2017

Saturday 10:00am

(Have your pass ready to show at the door)

Good Luck!

SYNOPSIS:

11-year-old orphan, Félicie (Elle Fanning) has one dream – to go to Paris and become a dancer. Her best friend Victor (Nat Wolff) an imaginative, but exhausting boy with a passion for creating has a dream of his own, to become a famous inventor. In a leap of faith, Victor and Félicie leave their orphanage in pursuit of their passions. But – there’s a catch, Félicie must pretend to be the child of a wealthy family in order to gain admittance to the prestigious and competitive Opera Ballet School in Paris. And with no professional dance training, she quickly learns that talent alone is not enough to overcome the ruthless, conniving attitudes of her fellow classmates, led by the devious Camille Le Haut (Maddie Ziegler). Determined to succeed, Félicie finds her mentor in the tough and mysterious school custodian, Odette (Carly Rae Jepsen) who, along with Victor’s encouraging friendship, help her reach for the stars.

