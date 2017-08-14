Just announced, mini-series Koyomimonogatari will release a blu-ray this year! The series was originally streamed this past January, and the blu-ray will arrive in time for the holiday seasons. The blu-ray release will include the PV and CM collections, a deluxe booklet, and a pin-up postcard set. In addition, a special package illustrated by character designer Akio Watanabe will also be included. Blu-ray details: • Spoken Languages: Japanese • Subtitles: English • Aspect ratio: 16:9 Cinemascope • Episodes: 12 short episodes • Number of Discs: 2 Blu-ray Discs • Total Run Time: Approx. 150 min. Highlighted cast for this series features talented voice actors Hiroshi Kamiya as Koyomi Araragi, Maaya Sakamoto as Shinobu Oshino, and Chiwa Saito as Hitagi Senjyogahara. Full cast: • Koyomi Araragi: Hiroshi Kamiya • Hitagi Senjyogahara: Chiwa Saito • Tsubasa Hanekawa: Yui Horie • Mayoi Hachikuji: Emiri Kato • Suruga Kanbaru: Miyuki Sawashiro • Nadeko Sengoku: Kana Hanazawa • Karen Araragi: Eri Kitamura • Tsukihi Araragi: Yuka Iguchi • Shinobu Oshino: Maaya Sakamoto • Yotsugi Ononoki: Saori Hayami • Yoduru Kagenui: Ryoko Shiraishi • Izuko Gaen: Satsuki Yukino • Ougi Oshino: Kaori Mizuhashi Koyomimonogatari takes place between the other Monogatari series, with each episode covering each month of a year. Pre-order yours now! For more details on the series, go to http://monogatari-usa.com/.