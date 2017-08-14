250 SHARES Share Tweet

Just announced, mini-series Koyomimonogatari will release a blu-ray this year! The series was originally streamed this past January, and the blu-ray will arrive in time for the holiday seasons. The blu-ray release will include the PV and CM collections, a deluxe booklet, and a pin-up postcard set. In addition, a special package illustrated by character designer Akio Watanabe will also be included.

Blu-ray details:

• Spoken Languages: Japanese

• Subtitles: English

• Aspect ratio: 16:9 Cinemascope

• Episodes: 12 short episodes

• Number of Discs: 2 Blu-ray Discs

• Total Run Time: Approx. 150 min.

Highlighted cast for this series features talented voice actors Hiroshi Kamiya as Koyomi Araragi, Maaya Sakamoto as Shinobu Oshino, and Chiwa Saito as Hitagi Senjyogahara.

Full cast:

• Koyomi Araragi: Hiroshi Kamiya

• Hitagi Senjyogahara: Chiwa Saito

• Tsubasa Hanekawa: Yui Horie

• Mayoi Hachikuji: Emiri Kato

• Suruga Kanbaru: Miyuki Sawashiro

• Nadeko Sengoku: Kana Hanazawa

• Karen Araragi: Eri Kitamura

• Tsukihi Araragi: Yuka Iguchi

• Shinobu Oshino: Maaya Sakamoto

• Yotsugi Ononoki: Saori Hayami

• Yoduru Kagenui: Ryoko Shiraishi

• Izuko Gaen: Satsuki Yukino

• Ougi Oshino: Kaori Mizuhashi

Koyomimonogatari takes place between the other Monogatari series, with each episode covering each month of a year.

For more details on the series, go to http://monogatari-usa.com/.

