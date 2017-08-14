web analytics
Just announced, mini-series Koyomimonogatari will release a blu-ray this year! The series was originally streamed this past January, and the blu-ray will arrive in time for the holiday seasons. The blu-ray release will include the PV and CM collections, a deluxe booklet, and a pin-up postcard set. In addition, a special package illustrated by character designer Akio Watanabe will also be included.

Blu-ray details:
• Spoken Languages: Japanese
• Subtitles: English
• Aspect ratio: 16:9 Cinemascope
• Episodes: 12 short episodes
• Number of Discs: 2 Blu-ray Discs
• Total Run Time: Approx. 150 min.

Highlighted cast for this series features talented voice actors Hiroshi Kamiya as Koyomi Araragi, Maaya Sakamoto as Shinobu Oshino, and Chiwa Saito as Hitagi Senjyogahara.

Full cast:
• Koyomi Araragi: Hiroshi Kamiya
• Hitagi Senjyogahara: Chiwa Saito
• Tsubasa Hanekawa: Yui Horie
• Mayoi Hachikuji: Emiri Kato
• Suruga Kanbaru: Miyuki Sawashiro
• Nadeko Sengoku: Kana Hanazawa
• Karen Araragi: Eri Kitamura
• Tsukihi Araragi: Yuka Iguchi
• Shinobu Oshino: Maaya Sakamoto
• Yotsugi Ononoki: Saori Hayami
• Yoduru Kagenui: Ryoko Shiraishi
• Izuko Gaen: Satsuki Yukino
• Ougi Oshino: Kaori Mizuhashi

Koyomimonogatari takes place between the other Monogatari series, with each episode covering each month of a year.

Pre-order yours now!

For more details on the series, go to http://monogatari-usa.com/.