353 SHARES Share Tweet

Now you can own Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale on blu-ray and DVD! Bonus contents include audio commentary by creators and Japanese cast (Tomohiko Ito, Shingo Adachi, Reki Kawahara, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Haruka Tomatsu and Sayaka Kanda), and a special short animation titled Sword Art OFFline: Ordinal Scale. There will also be a limited edition blu-ray set available, which in addition to the mentioned bonus contents, will also include a music CD, deluxe booklet, and special rigid box packaging!

The music CD contains the following 3 tracks:

“Ubiquitous dB –Special ver.-” by Asuna Yuuki (cv: Haruka Tomatsu), Keiko Ayano (cv: Rina Hidaka)

“Break Beat Bark! –special ver.-” by Rika Shinozaki (cv: Ayahi Takagaki), Shino Asada (cv: Miyuki Sawashiro)

“longing –movie ver.-,” “delete –movie ver.-” and “smile for you –movie ver.-” by Yuna (cv: Sayaka Kanda)

Language options for the movie include both Japanese and English dub, along with the option for English and Spanish subtitles.

Four years after the original events in the anime, a new reality gaming device has been created: the Augma. The Augma offers players the ability to use the device while awake, gaining popularity fast. Kirito and friends join popular ARMMORPG Ordinal Scale using the Augma, only to discover the game isn’t as safe and straight-forward as it seems.

Pre-order your copy now!

Visit sao-movie.net/us for more details.

353 SHARES Share Tweet