Round off your Kizumonogatari trilogy collection with Kizumonogatari Part 3: Reiketsu on blu-ray! Reiketsu follows Kizumonogatari Part 1: Tekketsu and Kizumonogatari Part 2: Nekketsu, and reveals how Koyomi Araragi (CV: Hiroshi Kamiya) became a vampire. Like with its predecessors, Studio SHAFT’s work on Part 3 will captivate fans with its beautifully animated carnage. Taking into account the other talented voice actors featured, like Maaya Sakamoto as Kiss-shot Acerola-orion Heart-under-blade, Yui Horie as Tsubasa Hanekawa, and Takahiro Sakurai as Meme Oshino, Kizumonogatari Part 3: Reiketsu is a work of art. The blu-ray set will include the Original Soundtrack CD, a deluxe booklet, the PV and CM collections, and a special package illustrated by character designer Akio Watanabe. Other bonus contents include the theatrical trailer and pin-up postcard set. Blu-ray details: Spoken Languages: Japanese Subtitles: English Aspect ratio: 16:9 Cinemascope Episodes: Movie Number of Discs: 2 discs (Blu-ray Disc + Soundtrack CD) Total Run Time: Approx. 82 min. Pre-order yours now! For more details, visit www.Kizumonogatari-USA.com.