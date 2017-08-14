300 SHARES Share Tweet

Round off your Kizumonogatari trilogy collection with Kizumonogatari Part 3: Reiketsu on blu-ray! Reiketsu follows Kizumonogatari Part 1: Tekketsu and Kizumonogatari Part 2: Nekketsu, and reveals how Koyomi Araragi (CV: Hiroshi Kamiya) became a vampire. Like with its predecessors, Studio SHAFT’s work on Part 3 will captivate fans with its beautifully animated carnage. Taking into account the other talented voice actors featured, like Maaya Sakamoto as Kiss-shot Acerola-orion Heart-under-blade, Yui Horie as Tsubasa Hanekawa, and Takahiro Sakurai as Meme Oshino, Kizumonogatari Part 3: Reiketsu is a work of art.

The blu-ray set will include the Original Soundtrack CD, a deluxe booklet, the PV and CM collections, and a special package illustrated by character designer Akio Watanabe. Other bonus contents include the theatrical trailer and pin-up postcard set.

Blu-ray details:

Spoken Languages: Japanese

Subtitles: English

Aspect ratio: 16:9 Cinemascope

Episodes: Movie

Number of Discs: 2 discs (Blu-ray Disc + Soundtrack CD)

Total Run Time: Approx. 82 min.

Pre-order yours now!

For more details, visit www.Kizumonogatari-USA.com.

