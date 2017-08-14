306 SHARES Share Tweet

Marvel’s The Defenders follows Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones). A quartet of singular heroes with one common goal – to save New York City. This is the story of four solitary figures, burdened with their own personal challenges, who realize they just might be stronger when teamed together.

Take a look at a new clip from the show below and don’t forget to watch The Defenders next Friday, August 18th only on Netflix.

