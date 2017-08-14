576 SHARES Share Tweet

The IT Experience Neibolt House is the best thing in Hollywood right now and we have video and images to prove it!

The house will be open to the public daily August 14th – September 10th from 1pm-11pm. Admission is free. Those who are 18 and over are welcome (at their own risk) to step inside the two story replica of ‘where IT lives’. Guests will be guided by “Georgie” through the 5,000 sq. foot house and will venture room by room through immersive film inspired scenes complete with authentic set props. “Losers Club” groups of 7 will journey through a 20-minute experience encountering pneumatic surprises, live actors, animatronic beings, and state of the art lighting, audio, and video.

We had a chance to check out the IT Experience and you can watch a “walkthrough” video and images from the house below!

