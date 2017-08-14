559 SHARES Share Tweet

Hellboy News!

SPOILERS

As details trickle in about Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen, the latest being that Milla Jovovich was cast as Nimue the Blood Queen, today we get a few more info about the film.

Our friends over at Splash Report have scored a “hot tip” about the script, characters, and storyline.

You can read part of the scoop below:

You will see the B.P.R.D. HEADQUARTERS, which is on a snow-capped mountainside, you will see arcane artifacts: cryptid skeletons, freakish things encased in formaldehyde, period weapons. Fans will also get to see the symbol of a hand holding a sword, with the words: IN ABSENTIA LUCI, TENEBRAE VINCIUNT. Who are the members of the B.P.R.D. this time around? Abe Sapien

Alice Monaghan: She can hear dead people. She will also use the Spirit Wrack.

Major Ben Daimio: rugged military type with cold, calculating eyes, close-cropped hair and three jagged scars raked across his grizzled face. Has a cool transformation, which I can not spoil. Other characters include Gruagach, a fairy creature that looks like a pig and is a vengeful adversary of Hellboy. He blames Hellboy for his current state and wants revenge.

Baba Yaga the witch.

King Arthur

Merlin The Hellboy reboot will indeed be Rated R and will be a darker horror story than the lighter tone from the previous del Toro films, as you get to see a lot of cool actions scenes that include severed heads. There are some creatures of darkness, one creature has giant tentacles which wraps themselves around the London Bridge, hence why the film will be filmed in London. Film leaves it wide up for a sequel as you get to see who Hellboy is going after next.

Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen is set to be released in 2018

Source: Splash Report

559 SHARES Share Tweet