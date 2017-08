704 SHARES Share Tweet

In celebration of the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on Blu-ray, we are giving away a free copy to one lucky winner.

Here’s how you can win:

1.) Subscribe to our new Youtube channel by clicking HERE

2.) Send an email to contest@nukethefridge.com

We will contact you if you win.

Good Luck!

Note: Winner will receive the Blu-ray after the release date of August 22, 2017.

704 SHARES Share Tweet