601 SHARES Share Tweet

We are less than a week away from the release of Sonic Mana! Last week Sega revealed the return of Blue Sphere mode, showed off Time Attack and the new Special Stage reminiscent of Sonic CD’s UFO chase.

Now Sega has another surprise in store, revealed the return of Competition Mode which was first introduced in Sonic 2. Here you face off against your friends head to head after selecting either Sonic, Knuckles or Tails to see who can complete the stage the fastest and with the most rings at the end.

It’s not your standard Competition Mode either, players will be able to set up conditions for the match as well as length meaning no need to keep going back to the main menu. Oh, the memories of playing with friends, only this time it won’t be on a small CRT but a large HD TV.

Sonic Mania will be released on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on August 15, 2017.

601 SHARES Share Tweet