When Ni No Kuni released in 2010 in the West, the Limited Edition of the game was one of the hottest items around. Originally sold in limited quantities as an exclusive item on the Bandai Namco store, it sold out and not a surprise since there were so many great things inside. With Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom set to release on January 19th, 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and Steam it was more a surprise that a Limited Edition hasn’t yet been announced or at least wasn’t until now. Rather than a regular and Limited Edition release, Bandai Namco Entertainment will be offering four different editions of the game in North America and six in Europe, which is pretty crazy and a bit overwhelming so let’s take a look at each one and see what’s inside. North America: Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Day One Edition – $59.99 A copy of Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom for the PlayStation 4 Special Sword Set DLC with The Bleeding Edge, Cloudcutter, Greenling Glaive, Jade Katana, and Siren’s Sabre Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Premium Edition – $79.99 A copy of Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom for the PlayStation 4 Special Sword Set DLC with The Bleeding Edge, Cloudcutter, Greenling Glaive, Jade Katana, and Siren’s Sabre Steelbook case 3D PaperCraft kit Dragon’s Tooth sword DLC Music Collection CD Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Digital Deluxe Edition – TBA A copy of Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom for the PlayStation 4 Special Sword Set DLC with The Bleeding Edge, Cloudcutter, Greenling Glaive, Jade Katana, and Siren’s Sabre Season Pass Exclusive PlayStation 4 theme Five Exclusive PSN avatars Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Collector’s Edition – $199.99 A copy of Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom for the PlayStation 4 Special Sword Set DLC with The Bleeding Edge, Cloudcutter, Greenling Glaive, Jade Katana, and Siren’s Sabre Steelbook case 3D PaperCraft kit & display case Exclusive Dragon’s Tooth Weapon Music Collection CD The Making of Ni no Kuni II Blu-ray Season Pass Lofty Plush Chibi Mechanical Rotating Diorama No no Kuni II Visual Arts book Europe: Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom standard edition – £54.99 A copy of Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom for the PlayStation 4 Postcards Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Digital Prince’s Edition (PlayStation 4) – £69.99 A copy of Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom for the PlayStation 4 Steelbook case Season Pass Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Digital Prince’s Edition (PC) – £69.99 A download code for Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom on the PC Season Pass Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Prince’s Edition – £84.99 A copy of Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom for the PlayStation 4 The Kingmakers making-of Ni no Kuni II Blu-ray Steelbook case Season Pass Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom King’s Edition (PlayStation 4) – £139.99 A copy of Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom for the PlayStation 4 The Kingmakers making-of Ni no Kuni II Blu-ray Steelbook case Season Pass The Sounds of Ni no Kuni II Vinyl Record 20cm tall The Evolution of a King diorama figure Music Box The Art of Ni no Kuni II 148-page art book Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom King’s Edition (PC) – £129.99 A download code for Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom on the PC The Kingmakers making-of Ni no Kuni II Blu-ray Steelbook case Season Pass The Sounds of Ni no Kuni II Vinyl Record 20cm tall The Evolution of a King diorama figure Music Box The Art of Ni no Kuni II 148-page art book So many options to chose from really depending on your budget. While I do like the North American Collector’s Edition, I prefer the King’s Edition that Europe is getting mainly for the music box and vinyl record. It’s not uncommon for different regions to get different items in the Limted Edition but this is one time I wish they weren’t. What edition do you like the best?