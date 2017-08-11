558 SHARES Share Tweet

When Ni No Kuni released in 2010 in the West, the Limited Edition of the game was one of the hottest items around. Originally sold in limited quantities as an exclusive item on the Bandai Namco store, it sold out and not a surprise since there were so many great things inside.

With Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom set to release on January 19th, 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and Steam it was more a surprise that a Limited Edition hasn’t yet been announced or at least wasn’t until now. Rather than a regular and Limited Edition release, Bandai Namco Entertainment will be offering four different editions of the game in North America and six in Europe, which is pretty crazy and a bit overwhelming so let’s take a look at each one and see what’s inside.

North America:

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Day One Edition – $59.99

A copy of Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom for the PlayStation 4

Special Sword Set DLC with The Bleeding Edge, Cloudcutter, Greenling Glaive, Jade Katana, and Siren’s Sabre

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Premium Edition – $79.99

A copy of Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom for the PlayStation 4

Special Sword Set DLC with The Bleeding Edge, Cloudcutter, Greenling Glaive, Jade Katana, and Siren’s Sabre

Steelbook case

3D PaperCraft kit

Dragon’s Tooth sword DLC

Music Collection CD

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Digital Deluxe Edition – TBA

A copy of Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom for the PlayStation 4

Special Sword Set DLC with The Bleeding Edge, Cloudcutter, Greenling Glaive, Jade Katana, and Siren’s Sabre

Season Pass

Exclusive PlayStation 4 theme

Five Exclusive PSN avatars

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Collector’s Edition – $199.99

A copy of Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom for the PlayStation 4

Special Sword Set DLC with The Bleeding Edge, Cloudcutter, Greenling Glaive, Jade Katana, and Siren’s Sabre

Steelbook case

3D PaperCraft kit & display case

Exclusive Dragon’s Tooth Weapon

Music Collection CD

The Making of Ni no Kuni II Blu-ray

Season Pass

Lofty Plush

Chibi Mechanical Rotating Diorama

No no Kuni II Visual Arts book

Europe:

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom standard edition – £54.99

A copy of Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom for the PlayStation 4

Postcards

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Digital Prince’s Edition (PlayStation 4) – £69.99

A copy of Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom for the PlayStation 4

Steelbook case

Season Pass

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Digital Prince’s Edition (PC) – £69.99

A download code for Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom on the PC

Season Pass

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Prince’s Edition – £84.99

A copy of Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom for the PlayStation 4

The Kingmakers making-of Ni no Kuni II Blu-ray

Steelbook case

Season Pass

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom King’s Edition (PlayStation 4) – £139.99

A copy of Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom for the PlayStation 4

The Kingmakers making-of Ni no Kuni II Blu-ray

Steelbook case

Season Pass

The Sounds of Ni no Kuni II Vinyl Record

20cm tall The Evolution of a King diorama figure Music Box



The Art of Ni no Kuni II 148-page art book

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom King’s Edition (PC) – £129.99

A download code for Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom on the PC

The Kingmakers making-of Ni no Kuni II Blu-ray

Steelbook case

Season Pass

The Sounds of Ni no Kuni II Vinyl Record

20cm tall The Evolution of a King diorama figure Music Box

The Art of Ni no Kuni II 148-page art book

So many options to chose from really depending on your budget. While I do like the North American Collector’s Edition, I prefer the King’s Edition that Europe is getting mainly for the music box and vinyl record. It’s not uncommon for different regions to get different items in the Limted Edition but this is one time I wish they weren’t.

What edition do you like the best?

558 SHARES Share Tweet