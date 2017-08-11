507 SHARES Share Tweet

SYNOPSIS

In Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok – the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization – at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela.

Based on Norse mythology, Thor first appeared in Marvel Comics’ Journey to Mystery #83 in August 1962 and was co-created by Stan Lee, Larry Lieber, and Steve Ditko. He has starred in several comics series of his own and is a founding member of The Avengers. Eric Allan Kramer played the God of Thunder in live-action for the TV movie The Incredible Hulk Returns. Chris Hemsworth was cast in the role for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and debuted in 2011’s Thor. He has since made several appearances in the franchise, including The Avengers and his solo sequel Thor: The Dark World. Thor’s standalone movie series has arguably spawned the MCU’s most memorable villain – Loki, God of Mischief and Thor’s adopted brother.

