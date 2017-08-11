700 SHARES Share Tweet

Get ready to log back into The World R:2 in .hack//G.U. Last Recode; a Remaster of the .hack//G.U. trilogy release on the PlayStation 2 (Vol. 1//Rebirth, Vol. 2//Reminisce, and Vol. 3//Redemption) back in 2006. The compilation series is heading to the PlayStation 4 and PC.

.hack//G.U. Last Recode will also include new content in the form of a fourth volume, which will be a direct sequel that takes place after the events of .hack//G.U. Vol. 3: Redemption. Once again players will control Haseo, who logs into The World R:2 after a year and three months. Haseo decides to once again enter The World after receiving a strange email with the location of his old friend Ovan, who had gone missing.

Haseo finds Ovan frozen in ice once he enters Qha Holme Caverns. He is unable to break the ice and must hurry as he only has until December 31 to free Ovan, or he will be lost forever once The World R:2 servers shut down for good.

Haseo will reunite with old friends in order to save Ovan as well as a new character, Kusabira, a mysterious girl who has knowledge about what’s going on over at Qha Holme Caverns. Haseo will also gain a fifth form in the new volume.

.hack//G.U. Last Recode will be released on November 1st in Japan on the PlayStation 4 and PC. Bandai Namco Entertainment will release the game in the West in the fall.

