DON’T KNOCK TWICE Blu-ray Review

The Movie

Synopsis

When troubled teen Chloe (Lucy Boynton) defies a local legend’s warning and knocks at the door of a long-abandoned house, she unleashes a horror beyond her darkest nightmares- the vengeance of a relentless child-stealing witch. With nowhere else to turn, Chlow heads for the country home of her estranged mother, Jess (Katee Sackhoff)- a recovering addict who is desperate to reconnect with her daughter. Now, mother and daughter must once again learn to trust each other if they have any hope of surviving the relentless force shadowing Chloe.

Directed By: Caradog W. James

Written By: Mark Huckerby & Nick Ostler

Starring: Katee Sackhoff (Jess), Lucy Boynton (Chloe), Richard Mylan (Ben), Nick Moran (Boardman), Pascale Wilson (Ginger), Javier Botet (Ginger Special), Pooneh Hajimohammadi (Tira), Sarah Buckland (Louisa), Jordan Bolger (Danny), Ania Marson (Mary Aminov), Callum Griffiths (Michael Flowers), and more.

Genre: Horror

Rating: R

Runtime: 93 minutes

Blu-ray Details

Audio

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

Video

Codec: MPEG-4 AVC

Anamorphic Widescreen

Resolution: 1080p

Aspect ratio: 2.40:1

Subtitles: English SDH

Special Features

Making-of Featurette

Theatrical Trailer

My Thoughts

I give the Don’t Knock Twice Blu-ray a B.

Its a great film to watch on the couch while eating popcorn on a Friday or Saturday night with your friends or significant other. I had never heard of this film prior to watching it and the cover-art on the blu-ray alone got me curious as to what this movie was about.

I absolutely loved the “Monster”. The first scene where She appears caught my attention and I was glued to the screen from that point on. I loved the story behind it as well. Not a scary film whatsoever (well, to me at least) but something that will have you not wanting to look away. The dark and dreary scenes matched the tone to the film perfectly and there were some twists and turns that I wasn’t expecting. Lucy Boynton (who plays Chloe in the film) did an amazing job. Her portrayal of a frightened girl who just barely got away from the grip of a monster was just awesome. The old house that you dare not to knock twice at was super ominous and dilapidated.

Don’t miss out! Catch Don’t Knock Twice out on Blu-ray & DVD August 1, 2017!

