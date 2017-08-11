250 SHARES Share Tweet

Disney’s DESCENDANTS 2 DVD Review

The Movie

Synopsis

The Villain Kids are back in a high-stakes adventure that’s bigger, bolder, and badder than before! When the pressure to be royally perfect becomes too much for Mal (Dove Cameron), she flees Auradon and returns to her rotten roots on the Isle of the Lost. Hoping to retrieve her, Evie (Sofia Carson) and the rest of the gang sneak onto the Isle. But Mal’s former archenemy Uma (China Anne McClain), daughter of Ursula, has seized power. And together with her pirate crew, Uma prepares to unleash havoc on the Vks and Auradon! With swashbuckling action, amazing song & dance numbers and must-see bonus features, Descendants 2 rocks all-new ways to be W-I-C-K-E-D!

Directed By: Kenny Ortega

Written By: Sara Parriott & Josann McGibbon

Starring: Dove Cameron (Mal), Sofia Carson (Evie), Booboo Stewart (Jay), Mitchell Hope (King Ben), Brenna D’Amico (Jane), Melanie Paxson (Fairy Godmother), and more.

Rating: TV-G

Runtime: 1 hour 51 minutes

DVD Details

Video

Widescreen Aspect Ratio (1.78:1)

Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, & French

Special Features

Cast Secrets– Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce, Sofia Carson, Booboo Steward, and Mitchell Hope tell all behind the scenes!

Bloopers– The cast cracks up on set during some crazy takes

Deleted Song and More- Deleted song “If Only,” Extended song “The Space Between,” plus more!

Descendants: Wicked World– The ultimate collection of all the animated shorts from Season One.

My Thoughts

I give the Disney’s Descendants 2 DVD a B.

Chances are if you are a fan of Descendants you might have already seen Descendants 2 as it aired on the Disney Channel on July 21st. If you love collecting DVDs and Blu-rays you’ll definitely want this to be a part of your collection. Unfortunately, this isn’t being released on Blu-ray but the quality of this film did not falter.

I’m not afraid to admit that I actually enjoyed this film. I don’t normally like musicals. In fact, I hate them but with this one the music fit right in. It wasn’t over bearing. There wasn’t a constant stream of breaking-out in song while you’re doing everyday tasks or singing about the love of your life. The songs actually added to the energy of the film and matched the character’s personalities. The music drew you in and gave the characters something you could relate to.

I loved Mal (played by Dove Cameron). I liked her more when she decided to go back to her true self. That’s when you could see she was comfortable in her own skin and not trying to hide who she is. The cast did a wonderful job at portraying their characters. I could really picture them as the kids of some of our favorite villains.

All in all, Descendants 2 is a great film to watch with the entire family. Not only will your kids love it, you might enjoy it as well! Catch Disney’s Descendants 2 out on DVD Tuesday, August 15th!

250 SHARES Share Tweet