We are giving away advance screening to THE HITMAN’S BODYGUARD in Arizona. If you are interested, submit your email below and we will send you a secret link with passes while supplies last.

Screening Details:

Location:
Harkins Park West 14
9804 W. Northern Ave.
Peoria, AZ 85345
602-222-4275-035

Date & Time:
8/16/2017
07:00 PM

Good Luck!

Synopsis:

The world’s top protection agent [Ryan Reynolds] is called upon to guard the life of his mortal enemy, one of the world’s most notorious hitmen [Samuel L. Jackson]. The relentless bodyguard and manipulative assassin have been on the opposite end of the bullet for years and are thrown together for a wildly outrageous 24 hours. During their raucous and hilarious adventure from England to the Hague, they encounter high-speed car chases, outlandish boat escapades and a merciless Eastern European dictator [Gary Oldman] who is out for blood. Salma Hayek joins the mayhem as Jackson’s equally notorious wife. The film will be “hitting” your theatres on August 18.