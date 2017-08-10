157 SHARES Share Tweet

The Terminator Returns

Today, during a live Q&A with TheArnoldFans website, James Cameron confirmed that the Terminator will Return.

In the upcoming film (which begins filming in March per the website), Arnold Schwarzenegger will return not as the T-800 but, the person (human) in which the T-800 is based on.

This is what James Cameron had to say during the Q&A:

Yeah, you got to ask yourself, ‘Why did they make these characters look and sound like Arnold? There has to be a reason. So yeah, it has flashed through my mind that there has to have been a prototype. There has to have been a guy who’s DNA was harvested from – that they grew the organic outer layer that they grew the Terminator from…and that presumably was a real person at some point. Now, the question is, did that person have some sort of meaning to Skynet on WHY they chose that one (Arnold)? Or was it like a whole rack of Terminators and the one that happened to be the Arnold model just happened to be closest to the door going out to the time displacement center and all the others looked different? I’ve asked myself these questions but it’s never been resolved…so stay tuned! We’re talking pretty seriously now about doing some new Terminator films or possibly a trilogy and you’ll just have to see what surfaces in those.

I don’t know about you but I’m super excited! Are you guys looking forward to a new Terminator Film? Comment below!

