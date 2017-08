461 SHARES Share Tweet

The latest poster for the second season of Netflix’s STRANGER THINGS gets a Nightmare on Elm Street inspired poster.

A Nightmare in Hawkins. Join us all day for #StrangerThursdays as we relive Chapter Two: The Weirdo on Maple Street. pic.twitter.com/j5wf6bU2bT — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) August 10, 2017

461 SHARES Share Tweet