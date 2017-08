607 SHARES Share Tweet

The force is getting stronger as we are only 126 days to until Star Wars 8: The Last Jedi opens in theaters. EW has released new images that include interviews and storyline tidbits about the film. Today we see more via toys and marketing.

Below, via Screenrant, is a new set of merchandise that includes Rey, BB-8, Executioner Stormtrooper the black-and-silver BB-9 and Red Guards.

Check them out and tell use what you think.

Source: PCO Group (h/t Making Star Wars)

