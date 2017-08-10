555 SHARES Share Tweet

Production for the now directed by Ron Howard Star Wars Han Solo stand alone movie is in full swing. Although the videos are short the director has taken to Twitter to post two from the set. The first video shows an old speeder and the second one is a crane in front of green screens.

From what I can tell, the props have a very “Original Trilogy” look to them.

Check them out!

Where old Speeders go to die. pic.twitter.com/WITP1xpzvf — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) August 10, 2017

Rehearsing a crane shot as we wait for sundown – pic.twitter.com/gg2MJ0aAAK — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) August 10, 2017

