It was back at EVO 2017, Square Enix announced it would be holding a closed Beta for Dissidia Final Fantasy NT later this year. While no date was revealed, we now know that the closed beta will begin on August 26th and will feature 14 playable characters.

The Closed Beta will start at 9am PT/11am CT/12pm ET/5am BST/6am CEST on August 26th and will run until 9am PT/11am CT/12pm ET/5am BST/6am CEST on September 4, 2017.

The list of playable characters will include: Warrior of Light (FF1), Firion (FFII), Onion Knight (FFIII), Cecil Harvey (FFIV), Bartz Klauser (FFV), Terra Branford (FFVI), Cloud Strife (FFVII), Squall Leonhart (FFVIII), Zidane Tribal (FFIX), Tidus (FFX), Shantotto (FFXI), Vaan (FFXII), Lightning (FFXIII), and Y’shtola (FFVIX). Players will also be able to select between popular summons including Ifrit, Odin, Shiva, Bahamut, Leviathan, and Alexander.

If you attended EVO, you were given a code to redeem to instantly be part of the Beta. If not, you can sign up right now on the official Dissidia NT Website and hope you are selected to be part of the closed beta.

There is also one more piece of Dissidia Final Fantasy NT news released today, as Square Enix announced that Final Fantasy X’s Jecht will be joining the cast. Jecht will join, Final Fantasy Type-O’s Ace, and Final Fantasy XV’s Noctis as new characters being added to the game.

You can watch the character trailer below.

