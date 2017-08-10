306 SHARES Share Tweet

In Annabelle: Creation (in theaters this weekend), a Former toy maker Sam Mullins and his wife Esther are happy to welcome a nun and six orphaned girls into their California farmhouse. Years earlier, the couple lost their 7-year-old daughter Annabelle in a tragic car accident. Terror soon strikes when one of the girls finds a seemingly innocent doll that seems to have a life of its own.

The world premiere took place this past Monday at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. There we had a chance to interview some of the cast of the film and you can watch the interviews below!

Miranda Otto



David F. Sandberg



Lulu Wilson



Talitha Bateman



Gary Dauberman





Benjamin Wallfisch



306 SHARES Share Tweet