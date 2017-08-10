In Annabelle: Creation (in theaters this weekend), a Former toy maker Sam Mullins and his wife Esther are happy to welcome a nun and six orphaned girls into their California farmhouse. Years earlier, the couple lost their 7-year-old daughter Annabelle in a tragic car accident. Terror soon strikes when one of the girls finds a seemingly innocent doll that seems to have a life of its own. The world premiere took place this past Monday at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. There we had a chance to interview some of the cast of the film and you can watch the interviews below! Miranda Otto David F. Sandberg Lulu Wilson Talitha Bateman Gary Dauberman Benjamin Wallfisch