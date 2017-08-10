750 SHARES Share Tweet

Experience the splendor and wonders of LUZIA!

Cirque du Soleil’s astounding Big Top production is coming to Southern California:

Los Angeles from December 8, 2017 at Dodger Stadium

Costa Mesa from February 21, 2018 at OC Fair & Event Center

EXCLUSIVE PRE-SALE STARTS TODAY FOR CIRQUE CLUB MEMBERS

PUBLIC TICKETS AVAILABLE BEGINNING AUGUST 25, 2017

Los Angeles, CA (August 7, 2017) – Cirque du Soleil is pleased to announce the upcoming Southern California engagements of its delightfully-imaginative and visually-stunning production LUZIA, a waking dream of Mexico. Audiences are invited to a redesigned white-and-gold Big Top in Los Angeles (from December 8, 2017 – January 21, 2018) and Costa Mesa (from February 21 – March 18, 2018) to escape to an imaginary Mexico – a sumptuous world suspended between dreams and reality.

In a series of grand visual surprises and breathtaking acrobatic performances, LUZIA takes audiences on a surrealistic journey through a vibrant world filled with wonders, playfulness and striking artistry. Smoothly passing from an old movie set to the ocean to a smoky dance hall or an arid desert, LUZIA cleverly brings to the stage multiple places, faces and sounds of Mexico taken from both tradition and modernity. Rich in awe-inspiring moments, LUZIA enchants by incorporating rain into acrobatic and artistic scenes – a first for a Cirque du Soleil touring production.

“LUZIA(…) is superb. 4 stars!”

The Chicago Tribune

“Dazzle(s) the eye with luminous spectacle and gasp-worthy, derring-do.”

Bay Area News Group

“Full of wow feats and gorgeous stage pictures”

The Toronto Star

With mesmerizing and refreshing performances, LUZIA brings traditional and contemporary circus disciplines to a whole new level. A Cyr Wheel artist performs the unprecedented feat of rolling and spinning under the rain, while an aerialist suspended from a Trapeze flies and twirls through pouring showers. Hoop Diving is taken onto gigantic treadmills, expanding exponentially the speed and amount of daring leaps executed. Jaw-dropping highlights include a Guinness World Record holder juggling seven pins at breakneck speeds, a male contortionist skillfully twisting his body in the world’s most unimaginable positions, a powerful

Aerial Straps specialist defying the laws of gravity above the pool of a cenote (natural sinkhole) and two football (soccer) freestylers deftly mixing street dance with mind-blowing ball manipulations.

Tickets for LUZIA are available online exlusively to Cirque Club members starting today. Cirque Club membership is free and benefits include access to advance tickets, special offers and exclusive behind-the-scenes information. To join, visit www.cirqueclub.com . Public tickets for Los Angeles & Costa Mesa performances of LUZIA will be available beginning August 25, 2017 at www.cirquedusoleil.com/luzia. Tickets start at $50.

More about LUZIA – A waking dream of Mexico

Written and directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, in association with Brigitte Poupart, LUZIA takes you to an imaginary Mexico, like in a waking dream, where light (“luz” in Spanish) quenches the spirit and rain (“lluvia”) soothes the soul.

For more information, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/luzia.

To watch a preview video of LUZIA, visit www.cirk.me/LUZIA_Preview.

To learn more about the integration of water in LUZIA, watch http://cirk.me/LUZIAWaterVideo.

#LUZIAself – the LUZIA webseries

Discover the unique stories, talent and passions of 14 selected cast members of LUZIA through a series of 10 lighthearted webisodes: http://cirk.me/LuziaSelf.

