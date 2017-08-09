450 SHARES Share Tweet

If you are a huge fan of the Dragon Quest series, you are in for some great news as Square Enix announced various titles in development.

Let’s take a quick look at all of the titles:

Itadaki Street: Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary

In 2004, Square Enix released Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy in Itadaki Street Special for the PlayStation 2. Created by Yuji Horii, Itadaki street is a party game similar to Monopoly where players roll a dice and can purchase various properties they land on. To win, a player must make it back to the bank after meeting certain goals, which includes the total value of the player’s stocks, property value, and gold on hand.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of both the Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest series, Square Enix will release a new Fortune Street game that will launch in Japan on October 19, 2017 for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita. In the West, only one installment of the series has seen a release and that was Fortune Street for the Nintendo Wii which featured characters from the Dragon Quest series along with Mario and friends.

Dragon Quest Rivals

Dragon Quest Rivals is a strategic card game heading to iOS and Android devices this Fall in Japan. Think Dragon Quest meets Hearthstone, which may sound very tempting especially with the huge lore of the Dragon Quest series.

It’s planned for a release on the PC but no word if there are plans to release this game in the West.

Dragon Quest I, II and III

In Japan, the original three Dragon Quest games are heading to the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo 3DS this month. Announced at the Dragon Quest Summer Festival 2017, Dragon Quest will be released on August 10th for 600 yen, Dragon Quest II will also be released on August 10th for 850 yen, and Dragon Quest III will be released later in August for 1,500 yen.

Dragon Quest XI

Last but not least we end with a bit of Dragon Quest XI news.

Dragon Quest XI will make its way to the West in 2018. The game was released in Japan less than two weeks ago and has already sold over 3 million copies shipped both physically and digitally sold on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo 3DS according to Square Enix.

3 million is very impressive but this is Dragon Quest we are talking about, to date Dragon Quest IX has the highest amount of sales in Japan with over 4.3 million copies sold with another 1 million plus copies sold in the West, followed by Dragon Quest VII.

