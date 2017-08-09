450 SHARES Share Tweet

Get ready to show off your gaming skills. Nintendo revealed today that it’s bringing back the Nintendo World Championships later this year. Nintendo originally held the first Nintendo World Championships in 1990 and would bring it back in 2015, with the finals held at E3.

Qualifiers for this year’s Nintendo World Championships will be held at select Best Buy stores starting on August 19th until September 10th across eight different locations. Players will play in a variety of games both recent and retro, starting off with Mario Kart 7.

This year, things will be a little different. First, similar to the 1990 Nintendo World Championships, there will be two different age groups: one for those 12 yrs. old and younger; and one for those 13 and older.

Players will be divided into two groups based on their age, and both groups will play Mario Kart 7 for the Nintendo 3DS family of systems. The first age group, 12 and Younger, will play as Mario on the Nintendo DS “Luigi’s Mansion” course using Standard Kart, Standard Wheels and Super Glider. The second age group, 13 and Older, will play as Bowser on the Game Boy Advance “Bowser Castle 1” course using Standard Kart, Standard Wheels and Super Glider. The player with the best Time Trial entry in each age group at the end of the two-day event at every location will qualify for this year’s Nintendo World Championships!

The top players will then face off in New York on October 7th to be this year’s Nintendo World Champion.

Nintendo will also be demoing Metroid: Samus Returns for the Nintendo 3DS and Super Mario Odyssey for the Nintendo Switch at the event. Also, make sure check in with your “My Nintendo QR Code” at the qualifiers to get 100 Platinum Points. The first 200 people to check in each day will also receive a My Nintendo pin.

