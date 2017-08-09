In MOTHER, A couple’s relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence. From filmmaker Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan, Requiem for a Dream), mother! stars Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer in this riveting psychological thriller about love, devotion, and sacrifice. Check out the poster and trailer below! mother! is in theaters September 15. Directed by: Darren Aronofsky Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer Written by: Darren Aronofsky mother! Official Channels Hashtag: #mothermovie Facebook: /OfficialMotherMovie Twitter: @MotherMovie Instagram: @MotherMovie Website: MotherMovie.com