I will forever be a fan of the original Mega Man and Mega Man X games. While I wait patiently for Capcom to make a new game in the series, being able to enjoy the classics on current generation consoles is actually a pretty cool thing even if I own most of the original carts. In 2015, Capcom released the Mega Man Legacy Collection which included the first six Mega Man games originally released on the NES with visual improvements, a new challenge mode, and few other features.

Now take on the rest of the Mega Man games (minus Mega Man and Bass) in the Mega Man Legacy Collection 2. Featuring Mega Man 7-10, this compilation lets you face off against Dr. Wily one more time with visual improvements, a new challenge mode, and bonus features just like the first collection. You can also unlock all of Mega Man 9 and 10’s DLC add-ons after completing the game or entering ↑, ↓, ←, →, ←, ↓, ↑, ↑, and ↓ on the title screen for either game.

While Mega Man 8 might not be everyone’s cup of tea (would of loved the option for Japanese voices), Mega Man 7, 9, and 10 are solid entries especially for $19.99. Now to wait for a Mega Man X Legacy collection.

