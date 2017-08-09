452 SHARES Share Tweet

Popular series Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Season 1 is now available as a limited edition blu-ray set! Purchase from anime retailer The Right Stuf now, and receive a special bonus gift of a limited time edition of a Jojo dark purple bandana. Other bonus features exclusive to the set include a 168-page booklet that features commentary, storyboard art, and episode summaries, along with 9 full color collectible art cards, and a chipboard collector’s box with foil highlights.

Episodes are in 1080p HD, 16×9 video and with Japanese and English language options, along with new revised English subtitles.

These 26 episodes of season 1 covers both the Phantom Blood and Battle Tendency arcs.

As VIZ describes the series: “The opening season of JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE is set in late 19th century England, where rivals and surrogate brothers Jonathan Joestar and Dio Brando discover a mysterious stone mask. The mask is an artifact of an ancient Central American culture and is capable of granting its wearer eternal life, but only at a heavy price. As the dark powers of the Stone Mask are unleashed, the brothers’ actions will define legacies that span generations.”

