On August 15th, the world of Art and Gaming will collide.

Tripleclix and Capital Sneaker Boutique invite the Las Vegas community to celebrate the convergence of two lifestyle passions – ART AND GAMING. Host, Dash radio founder and pop culture icon, DJ SKEE will kick things off as they showcase limited-edition video game inspired pieces from iconic artists as well as custom sneaker collaborations.

This event will be open to the public and all Agenda Show attendees are invited to check out this unique display of lifestyle creativity in gaming.

Who: Presented by tripleclix and Capital Sneaker Boutique in Las Vegas, Hosted by DJ SKEE and Hydro74

What: ART AND GAMING Showcase

Where: Capital Sneaker Boutique at Town Square Mall

6605 Las Vegas Blvd South, Suite 12

Las Vegas, Nevada 89109

When: August 15, 2017 from 6PM – 10PM PDT

Globally renowned Artist Hydro74 will be on-site signing pieces for fans and will be raffling off a custom designed Xbox One S to one lucky attendee. Plus, the first 50 exclusive limited-edition Crackdown 3 posters, illustrated by famed comic artist Ruiz Burgos, will be available for sale.

