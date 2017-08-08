523 SHARES Share Tweet

AMC’s THE WALKING DEAD is getting ready to celebrate its 100th episode on October 22nd when the 8th season premieres.

In a new video released by AMC that celebrates the milestone, we walk through memory lane by being shown scenes and characters from the past seasons. And boy, I really do miss some of them. But what really stands out, in my opinion, is the demise in the quality of the show. When it first started, there was an endgame and now it just feels like every episode is a set up to “tune in next week,” offering no resolutions to any scenarios. Then again, why should they move the story along? People seem to be happy watching an hour of nothingness and the proof is in the massive ratings The Walking Dead enjoys.

Anyway, check out the “Favorite Memories” video below:

