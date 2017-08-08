550 SHARES Share Tweet

Metroid fans can rejoice as the release of Metroid: Samus Returns is just a little over a month away. While on the same day a Samus and Metroid amiibo double pack will be released. Nintendo also announced that a Samus Edition New Nintendo 3DS XL system is also coming.

The Samus Edition sports a red and yellow color scheme symbolic of Samus’s helmet and armor in the series, with the top half of the system featuring an imprint of Samus in action and the lower half featuring the screw attack symbol.

The Samus Edition New Nintendo 3DS XL system will retail for $199.99. It doesn’t include an AC adapter nor a copy of Metroid: Samus Returns which need to be purchased separately but that’s become the norm for these Special Edition releases. Pre-orders are already live on Gamestop.com, so I’d jump on it sooner than later before they all sell out.

