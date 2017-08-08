650 SHARES Share Tweet

FOX has released a new trailer for the X-Men spin-off The Gifted today during a presentation at the Television Critics Association. The promo goes a bit deeper into the drama, and plotline we are to expect from the show.

The pilot airs in October and is directed by Bryan Singer who brought the X-Man to the big screening in 2000.

THE GIFTED, from Marvel, tells the story of a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.

The Gifted premieres this fall.



