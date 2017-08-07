700 SHARES Share Tweet

We are just a little over a month away from the release of Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana. While NIS America is releasing a Limited Edition of the game for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita exclusively on their online store, NIS America revealed that they will be releasing a Day One Edition of the game. Everyone who pre-ordered a copy of the PlayStation 4 version of YS VIII at select retailers while supplies last will receive a few extra bonuses which include a 32-page art book, a bonus reversible cover and a select soundtrack featuring 5 tracks from the game.

Here are the tracks that will be included in the Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana – Select Soundtrack.

Lacrimosa of Dana –Opening Ver.- Next Step Toward the Unknown Smash Up Iclucian Dance Corridor of the Lost Ages

NIS America has also released a few new trailers the first one released a week ago focuses on DANA, a mysterious blue-haired maiden that Adol Christin dreams about while exploring the Isle of Seiren. The second one introduces four characters that will join Adol in his adventures Laxia, Sahad, Hummel, and Ricotta.

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana will be released on September 12, 2017 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PC.

