Regardless of you think of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower the more and more we see of the IT reboot the better it looks.

Today we have two new images via Empire that shows a scary Pennywise the Clown.

Take a look below!

IT opens in theaters on September 8th. Andrés Muschietti directs.

Synopsis

When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, neighborhood kids band together to square off against Pennywise, an evil clown whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.

