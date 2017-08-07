402 SHARES Share Tweet

Since it’s released last year, fans have been yearning for more Deadpool and they won’t have to wait much longer for it. In the last few weeks, we’ve seen pictures of Deadpool and Domino released for the public to see for the upcoming sequel but we had not seen anything of Cable.

That is, until now.

We all have that one, grumpy, heavily armed Uncle from the future. #PremiumCABLE #JoshBrolin pic.twitter.com/JV3yBIIPQH — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 7, 2017

This is our first look at the time traveling hero. I think we can all agree he looks pretty bad a**!

Deadpool 2 travels into theaters on June 1, 2018.

Source:(Ryan Reynolds’s Twitter)

