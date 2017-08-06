400 SHARES Share Tweet

It’s been some time since I last opened up a bunch of Pokémon packs. In these last few months, I’ve been so busy with events and coverage that I haven’t had time to work on any new decks, play with friends and more importantly keep up with new releases and cards that may work with my decks, especially in tournament play.

Well with all the major events over or at least the ones that were pretty much back to back, I can get back to playing and building decks. The first step, pick up some of the new TCG packs which is… Pokémon Sun & Moon Burning Shadows, check. Starter deck for a few items and cards that may be useful, check and finally EX tins with useful cards and some packs…double check.

Featuring cards that span all seven generations of the Pokémon franchise, we received 10 packs of the new set, the Rock Steady and Shadows Frost Theme Deck Theme Deck, and two trainer tins featuring Tapu Bulu and Tapu Koko, two of the four Alolan Guardians.

Let’s see what we pull:

The one thing about pack opening, you never know what you are going to get. It’s always a great idea to buy a box rather than singles if you plan on getting multiples since single blisters have a different ratio. Overall I am happy because it’s always a nice rush to see what you get, while I didn’t get anything amazing this time, next time could be way better.

As mentioned, we are giving away the Rock Steady Theme Deck to one lucky winner as well as some of the digital codes so you can redeem them to unlock a pack in the Pokémon Trading Card Game Online. Entering is easy, let us know what your favorite Pokémon in Sun & Moon in either the Youtube video above or below in the comment section. We will choose 3 winners.

