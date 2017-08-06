302 SHARES Share Tweet

In an interview with IGN, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1/2 director James Gunn shared his thoughts when asked what he thought of the introduction of The Skrulls into the MCU.

“I’m unbelievably stoked on that. The Skrulls are some of my favorite characters, I’ve had other times where I’ve wanted to use them and didn’t work out for one reason or another, and I can’t wait to see their implementation into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

For those that don’t know, The Skrulls are one of the biggest (if not the biggest) alien race in the Marvel Universe. They will be introduced for the first time into the MCU in the upcoming first female Marvel film, Captain Marvel.

Captain Marvel flies into theaters on March 8, 2019.

Source: IGN

