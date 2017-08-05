450 SHARES Share Tweet

This Winter, Idea Factory International will release the next installment of the Hyperdimension Neptunia series, Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online. In this new spin-off of the main series developed by Tamsoft and Compile Heart will see Neptune, Vert, Blanc, and Noire dive into an online fantasy game world inspired by…themselves! Joined by the CPU Candidates, you’ll fight in 4-person real-time brawls, unleash devastating Awakening Skills, customize with tons of cosmetic accessories, and even play online with others!

Idea Factory International recently uploaded the opening cinematics for the game which shows each character’s class, which was something revealed back at Anime Expo 2017 at the Neptunia panel. Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online will bring you the MMO feel, without the hassle of having to hunt down party members while playing as your CPU Goddess and CPU Candidate.

My pick is Ninja Ram!

Information about the game: Long ago when the world was nothing but a void, the goddesses created Leanverde, the World Tree. The mighty Earth and the majestic oceans were born of Leanverde’s sprout, and the goddesses bestowed upon this world the name of Alsgard. …At least, that’s what the “4 Goddesses Online” MMO is about. Now the real Gamindustri goddesses must log in and hack ‘n’ slash through this game-within-a-game to bring back the creators of Leanverde and defeat the Demon King! With rival beta testers and system glitches galore, what could possibly go wrong?

Key Features 4 Person Dungeon Raids – You’ll never go it alone in the dungeons when you’ve got 3 other party members! Team up to exterminate dungeon fodder in this hack ‘n’ slash adventure! And change the player you control whenever you want!

– You’ll never go it alone in the dungeons when you’ve got 3 other party members! Team up to exterminate dungeon fodder in this hack ‘n’ slash adventure! And change the player you control whenever you want! You CAN Cast that Here – Be prepped for any situation when you can map multiple skills to each face button, and max out your meter to unleash a flashy “Awakening Skill” that will devastate those who cross you!

– Be prepped for any situation when you can map multiple skills to each face button, and max out your meter to unleash a flashy “Awakening Skill” that will devastate those who cross you! +10 to Fashion – Show off tons of cosmetic gear that can be resized, rotated, and placed anywhere! Ever seen a mustachioed fairy pirate DJ? Now you can!

– Show off tons of cosmetic gear that can be resized, rotated, and placed anywhere! Ever seen a mustachioed fairy pirate DJ? Now you can! Nep_Main Joined your Party – Play online with up to three other people for extra loot and harder enemies, plus use the in-game chat feature to really make it feel like an MMO! (It’s not.) Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online will be available this Winter exclusively on the PlayStation 4.

